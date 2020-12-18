WWE Rumors: Company Reportedly Offers New Big Money Contract To Controversial ‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of WrestlingNews.co, WWE officials are keen to secure Matt Riddle to a new multi-year contract.

Riddle’s current deal is slated to expire next August, but the report stated that both parties are close to reaching an agreement that will keep the superstar in the promotion for the best years of his in-ring career.

The new deal will reportedly guarantee “The King of Bros” $400,000 per year, with an extra $50,000 to be paid out for Saudi Arabian events. Riddle appears to be happy with those terms and is keen to sign on the dotted line.

The decision to reward Riddle with a prosperous new contract may come as a shock to some fans and pundits. Officials have been reluctant to offer pay rises to superstars this year due to the economic constraints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. “The King of Bros” is a top prospect, however.

Riddle made his main roster debut earlier this year following a successful stint in NXT. The company is reportedly very high on the superstar, even though the boss supposedly doesn’t fully endorse his gimmick.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, it was revealed that Vince McMahon doesn’t understand the “King of Bros” persona. However, Riddle still entertains the chairman, and he’s reportedly a big fan of the rising star.

The Inquisitr piece also noted that McMahon currently doesn’t view Riddle as a main event caliber star. Of course, that could all change down the line, and the move to lock him down indicates that he’s viewed as a long-term project.

Riddle has proven to be a divisive figure within the company, though. As The Inquisitr article pointed out, he’s rubbed some influential wrestlers and personnel the wrong way. He’s publicly criticized with Bill Goldberg on numerous occasions, and he had a backstage confrontation with Brock Lesnar at the last Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

As Wrestling Inc pointed out, Riddle was also accused of sexual assault a few months ago, at the height of the well-publicized Speaking Out claims. Candy Cartwright, an independent wrestler and Riddle’s accuser, has supposedly been considering taking legal action against the wrestler and the promotion.

The Wrestling Inc article also pointed out that WWE has promised to take on Cartwright and their legal team should they file an official lawsuit. However, the fact officials have supported the Monday Night Raw star throughout the controversy suggests that they’re on his side.