Madison Pettis Shows Off Her Booty In ‘Unicorn Lavender Pink’ Lingerie While Lying In Bed

Madison's fans can't seem to get enough of seeing her model lingerie from Rihanna's brand.

Madison Pettis came up with a magical way to describe the lace lingerie set that she wore for her latest steamy boudoir photoshoot. In three stunning Instagram pics, the former Disney Channel star looked pretty in a soft pastel color that she deemed “unicorn lavender pink.”

Madison, 22, chose a bedroom as the setting of her shoot. She slayed while posing on a bed with a rustic wood frame. She was surrounded by swaths of white fabric, including her pristine bedsheets and the curtains that formed the backdrop of her pics. The pillows on the bed were also white.

The Cory in the House actress sported two pieces of intimate apparel from Savage X Fenty, the hot lingerie line created by Rihanna. Her bra was crafted out of thin, semi-sheer lace with a floral motif. Scallop trim gave the garment even more of a feminine and flirty vibe. Underwire created a structured fit that enhanced the appearance of Madison’s perky, plentiful cleavage. The cups were seamed to provide additional flattering shaping. A rose gold X charm attached to the center gore was a subtle branding detail.

In her first photo, Madison lie on her stomach and faced the camera. This shot provided a peek at the back of her matching panty. The underwear featured a cheeky cut and clingy fit that left little of her peachy booty to the imagination. The piece boasted many of the same accents as the bra, including scalloped edges and an additional X charm.

Madison’s bling included thin silver hoop earrings, a bangle bracelet, and a few rings. She wore her brunette hair coiffed in springy spiral curls. She touched her gorgeous tresses in some manner in each of her three pics.

For her second shot, she got on her knees and rested her backside on her heels. The pose accentuated the shape of her curvy hips. The actress flashed her brilliant smile at the camera while holding her hands up to graze her curls with her fingertips. For her final pose, she pressed her derrière up against the dark wooden headboard and placed her right hand behind her head. The stretch emphasized her waist’s tiny size.

In merely an hour, Madison’s post accumulated over 120,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her 3.9 million followers. She even had a famous fan.

“Stunning girl!” wrote Victorious actress Victoria Justice.

“Literally watching the episode of Hannah Montana with you on it, and then this pops up on my feeed. That glow up tho,” read another message.

“Wow. Love these panties on you,” commented a third admirer.

During her time as a Savage X Fenty ambassador, Madison has modeled lingerie in a rainbow of colors. She previously proved that she looks gorgeous in green while sporting another bra and panty set.