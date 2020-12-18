‘Love Is Blind’ Star Giannina Gibelli Models Fenty Lingerie While Lying In The Sand

Love Is Blind star Giannina Gibelli stunned her 1.8 million Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she modeled two new looks from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.

The two ensembles consisted of a pretty floral chemise and a matching lingerie set. The chemise was an off-the-shoulder style with a feminine ruffle along the top hem. Underwire cups offered support at the bust, and small pleats throughout the garment added another luxurious detail to the look. The main color of the slip was a bright white that highlighted the Venezuelan-born star’s bronze skin. Over the white background was a blue flora and fauna porcelain-style print.

Giannina also wore a lingerie sleep set in the same pattern. The top consisted of a long sleeved crop that featured ruching along the bust. According to the Savagex.com website, the garment — officially called the Plush Velvet Long-Sleeve Sleep Crop Top — was one Rihanna’s favorite new designs and currently retails for $65.00. The item’s description states that it is comprised of a mix of luxe velvet fabric with satin ties and that it could be worn on or off the shoulder. Giannina sported a pair of matching boyshorts to complete the ensemble.

In both photos, Giannina styled her hair into a half-up, half-down look so that her lightened locks cascaded down past her shoulders. A few escaped wisps of her framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of chunky rectangular earrings and a gold chain-link necklace.

In the first picture, she posed by sitting on the beach and leaning back slightly as she stretched her sandy legs towards the camera. A pretty blue sky, pristine beach, and crashing waves created the perfect backdrop, which was geotagged as Miami Beach in Florida.

In the second upload, Giannina was photographed from above as she laid back into the sand. She turned her head to the side and closed her eyes to give off an expression of relaxation and bliss.

Fans loved the double pic-update and awarded the upload over 26,000 likes and over 60 comments.

“Second pic a very pleasant surprise. (First one rocks as well),” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“My beautiful fairy mermaid friend!” added fellow Love Is Blind cast mate Kelly Chase.

“Omg you’re so beautiful! I think the second photo is perfect for your personality,” raved a third.

“You are a goddess,” proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with the fire symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Giannina has wowed her fans after modeling lingerie, and she recently stunned followers after modeling another festive set, per The Inquisitr.