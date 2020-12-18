Barbie Blank Shows Off Her Toned Body In Sheer Red Lingerie

Barbie Blank let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram share. The former WWE star — better known as Kelly Kelly inside the ring — flashed plenty of skin as she opted for a scanty ensemble.

In the sexy shot, Barbie looked drop-dead gorgeous while showing off her toned body in a sheer red lingerie set. The teeny bra featured see-through material and a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage. The garment also featured slim straps that put her muscled arms and shoulders on full display.

The matching panties were pulled up high over her hips and hugged her tiny waist closely. The undies emphasized Barbie’s killer thighs and round booty as well. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that cascaded down her back and spilled over one shoulder.

Barbie posed with her body turned to the side. She had her back arched and one arm behind her. Her other hand came up to lightly touch her hair. She pushed her hip out and tilted her head to the side while giving a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some large windows could be seen. Through the glass, tons of green foliage was visible. In the caption, Barbie asked her fans if they preferred brains or personality in a partner.

Barbie’s over 1.2 million followers showed their love and support for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 18,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Oooo that’s a tough one, personality can make up for quite a bit,” one follower admitted.

“Well you got both so it don’t matter,” quipped another.

“Stunning Look, Beautiful And Fabulous photo, Hope you have a good weekend Barbie,” a third comment read.

“You look phenomenal,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The former WWE star’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock racy looks in her online snaps. She’s become known for sporting bathing suits, teeny lingerie, tight tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Barbie recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she looked stunning in a black lace bra and a pair of matching satin panties while showing off her glam room. That post has pulled in more than 42,000 likes and over 370 comments to date.