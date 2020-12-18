Brielle Biermann Flashes Cleavage And Toned Tummy In Tiny Two-Piece Ensemble

Brielle Biermann is showing off her killer physique in a series of new Instagram snaps. The Don’t Be Tardy star wowed her 1.3 million followers with her December 18 post, where she rocked two different sexy ensembles.

In the first photo, Brielle shared a snap of herself rocking a white strapless bodycon dress. She noted in the caption that it was the same dress she wore in a post from earlier this week and wanted to let her followers know where she got it. The Bravolebrity said she had an overwhelming response of questions about the garb, which was from SHEIN.

Brielle stood in front of bronzed angel wings when the photo was snapped, with her cleavage popping out the top of the ensemble. The fabric clung to every curve of her frame, which she cocked to one side.

In the second pic of the upload, Brielle wore a fuzzy two-piece outfit also by SHEIN. The look featured a long-sleeved pink crop top with royal blue trim. The piece had a gold button closure, which Brielle left partly unbuttoned to show off some cleavage. The matching miniskirt had an ultra-low hemline that landed at her upper thigh. The waistband covered her bellybutton and fell just a few inches below the bottom of her shirt. The miniskirt also had faux blue pockets and matching trim.

Brielle wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves with a middle part. She sat in front of a fountain with water pouring down an elaborate rock feature behind her. She also asked her followers which ensemble they liked better between the bodycon dress and fuzzy two-piece.

Fans began filling up the comments section with their opinion on the outfits, while also complimenting the Bravo beauty.

“2nd outfit for the win,” one admirer commented.

“You couldn’t go wrong w either choice,” a second fan added.

“The second outfit reminds me of Clueless,” a follower wrote of the Alicia Silverstone flick.

“We’re not worthy, Brielle,” a fourth fan wrote.

The comments section was also full of emoji, which her admirers used to compliment her. Fans left dozens of flame symbols, heart-eyed smiley faces, and crowns below the post.

Brielle has been showing off her impeccable fashion sense on Instagram recently. The reality star shared some snapshots of her time out in Las Vegas where she sported some seriously sexy looks. Last month, the 23-year-old looked stunning in leather pants and a black crop top that showed off her flat torso.