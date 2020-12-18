Eva Padlock Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Lace Lingerie

On Friday, December 18, Spanish model Eva Padlock shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 36-year-old posed in a bedroom with a bed and a mirror in the background.

Eva stood with her shoulders back and raised up one of her hands. She tilted her head, as she looked directly at the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

She flaunted her fantastic figure in skimpy lingerie from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The set featured an eggplant-colored lace bra with cut-out detailing, a matching garter belt, and a pair of coordinating underwear. The risque outfit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips. The raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

Eva altered her position for the following photo by bringing both of her hands to her side. The model struck a similar pose in the third snap. She did, however, put on what appears to be a fuzzy white sweater that had slid off her shoulders.

In the caption, the social media sensation let her followers know the exact style of her Fashion Nova set.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 62,000 likes. Quite a few of Eva’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments in both English and Spanish.

“I always look forward to your princess posts. Always beautiful and fantastic,” wrote one fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji.

“Wow wow wow gorgeous,” remarked another admirer.

“It looks great on you, you look very sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the video and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Eva is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a velvet lingerie set adorned with a floral pattern that was also manufactured by Fashion Nova. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.