WWE Beauty Carmella Takes Off Her Coat To Reveal See-Through Leopard Print Bodysuit In Latest Photo

WWE superstar took to Instagram on Friday and delighted her 2.7 million followers with a glamorous snap that was very befitting of her wrestling persona.

Carmella is one of the more fashionable wrestlers on WWE television, and this element of her character has been played up since she returned to action recently. She’s received a push on Friday Night SmackDown as a result, and she’s set to challenge for Sasha Bank’s Women’s Championship at TLC on Sunday.

Of course, in typical Carmella fashion, the beautiful blond decided to give her fans a treat ahead of this weekend’s in-ring festivities. In the photo, “The Princess of Staten Island” wore a see-through leopard-print bodysuit with a black bra underneath. She topped off the outfit with a fur coat, which she appeared to be taking off when the picture was captured.

Carmella addressed her haters in the accompanying caption, revealing that she doesn’t care what other people think about her. She claimed that the only opinion that matters is hers, but she clearly wasn’t the only fan of herself to appear on the image-sharing platform on Friday.

As of this writing, the upload has received 30,000 likes. The superstar’s army of admirers also took to the comments section to let her know that she’s well-liked by many people, even though she plays a self-absorbed arrogant heel on television.

Peyton Royce, another WWE superstar who’s known for dazzling with her own saucy uploads, commented via her own Instagram account.

“Whoa,” the Monday Night Raw starlet wrote, emphasizing the compliment with a fire emoji to convey how hot she thought Carmella looked at the time.

“I love you but I love that you like you,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Omg @carmellawwe I love you! You’re also such an inspiration as well,” gushed a third Instagram follower, whose sentiment represented the consensus of the replies.

Carmella is evidently a popular personality, which could serve her well in the sports entertainment profession. As The Inquisitr recently documented, there are calls backstage for her to be given even more of a prominent role on the blue brand’s weekly show.

The company is currently in a transitional phase in an effort to combat low ratings, and some tenured members of the creative team believe that the 33-year-old could help attract more viewers to the product.

Carmella has also made waves on social media in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she stunned her followers with a snap that showed her wearing a very revealing bikini.