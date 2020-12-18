Kate Bosworth Goes Topless Under Open Trench Coat

Kate Bosworth is showing off some skin in her latest series of Instagram snaps. The actress’s 881,000 followers were given a treat on December 18 when she posed in two different jackets, without any clothing underneath.

The 37-year-old noted in her caption that she was starting to pull some inspiration for her New Year’s Eve outfit and asked her fans for their opinions. In the first image, Kate rocked an oversized red wool trench coat that was left open. Her chest and torso were exposed, but the lapels on the jacket covered up just enough, preventing the photo from being R rated. The sleeves of the trendy jacket were extra long, matching the oversized theme of the garb. She wore simple black slacks underneath and white open-toed slippers.

In the second pic, the Blue Crush star wore a caramel-colored suit set, which she also went topless under. Kate sat in a chair with her legs spread and looked exhausted as she held her hand up to her head. She flashed a little bit of sideboob to the camera, which landed right above her Hermès belt buckle. The ensemble was also slightly oversized, a style Kate seemed to favor.

In the final picture of the series, Kate switched things up and wore a pajama top with just a pair of Calvin Klein panties. The top was sealed with just one button but was otherwise open, exposing her tiny torso.

The post brought in thousands of likes from Kate’s loyal fans, who began throwing their opinions in the comments section. Many of her followers noted that they’d be ringing in the New Year at home in their jammies and favored look No. 3.

“Is it possible for you to wear them all? Can’t decide they’re all so perfect. Sending love your way” one fan wrote.

“Number 3 all the way,” a second wrote.

“Number 2 is killer,” a third fan said of the caramel suit.

Being quite the fashionista, it’s likely Kate will rock several looks as she rings in 2021. The Win a Date with Tad Hamilton actress shows off her incredible sense of style on her Instagram timeline and is always promoting fresh designers for her followers to learn about. She can also be seen sporadically flashing a little bit of skin when she posts images from her enviable vacations. Kate wowed her fans in July last year when she rocked a tiny pink bikini on a Puerto Rican beach.