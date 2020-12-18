Halle Berry, 54, Rocks Pigtails & Shows Off Phenomenal Physique In A Bra & Leggings

Halle Berry flaunted her amazing figure in the most recent update shared with her 6.7 million fans. The Fitness Friday post saw the actress in the midst of an intense workout and has quickly captured the attention of her followers.

The photo saw Berry and celebrity trainer Peter Lee Thomas in the middle of a studio. There was a wall of windows at their back, which provided plenty of lighting that spilled in the space. The rest of the structure was made of distressed brick that added a rustic vibe. The two stood next to each other and each one had a neon yellow resistance band underneath one foot. Berry appeared to be focused on the task at hand and directed her attention to the floor in front of her. Thomas also directed his attention downward and his long, blond locks covered his face.

Berry flaunted her fit figure in a sexy black-and-white set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a scanty bra with a tight band that was snug on her ribs. It had a set of straps that left her muscular arms exposed and a tease of her trim abs were also in view.

Berry teamed the look with a pair of partnered leggings, and she wore its thick waistband high on her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. The garment was tight on her shapely thighs, and its fabric was slightly looser around her ankles. She added black sneakers to complete her sporty-chic look. Berry wore her short, brunette tresses in pigtails that spilled over her shoulders. Her bangs swept across her forehead, nearly grazing the top of her eye.

Thomas ditched his shirt, showing off his ripped biceps and chiseled abs. He sported a pair of baggy gray sweats that were loose on his legs and the waistband was worn high on his hips. In the caption of the photo, Berry tagged her photographer and gave fans the run-down on the Full Body Resistance Loop.

In a matter of minutes, the update has attracted more than 9,300 likes and 70-plus comments from followers. Some social media users applauded Berry’s bombshell body while a few more commented on the product.

“Looking toned with your killer body,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames and hearts.

“You gorgeous when you’re sweating,” a second social media user complimented.

“An incredibly gorgeous and stunningly beautiful lady,” a third chimed in with a few red hearts.

“You so inspire me as I’m in the stage of life where I need motivation. I love your leggings in this post and I’m new to the brand, may I ask what size you take?” a fourth asked.