Gabrielle Union Shows Off Her Killer Curves In Plunging Bodysuit & Vegan Leather Slacks: ‘Lil Miss Hot Pants’

Gabrielle Union shared a sizzling-hot trio of snapshots with her 16.9 million Instagram followers on Thursday. The entertainer showcased her incredible figure along with a bold attitude in a stunning ensemble that significantly raised the heart rates of her fans.

The set of photos showed Gabrielle posing outdoors in what appeared to be the yard at her home. She stood on lush green grass and portions of her gorgeous home could be spotted behind her. Some people noticed that her little girl Kaavia James was in one of the shots behind the former America’s Got Talent host as well.

The 48-year-old beauty teased in the geotag for the post that the location for these shots was the party in her pants. Gabrielle’s caption was equally as sassy and she included several fire emoji as well.

Gabrielle wore a black bodysuit from Alix NYC. It had long sleeves and clung to her midsection. The plunging neckline allowed her to show some skin and hinted at her busty assets.

She added a pair of vegan leather pants from Nanushka. The high-rise “Vinni” pants were constructed with a straight-leg silhouette.

A cream and “root beer” brown color palette worked together and the garment hugged Gabrielle’s curvy hips. The light cream color was utilized for the back pockets as well, and she wore boots of the same hue.

In the first photo, Gabrielle faced the camera. She had long hair extensions in and styled them with a middle part. She slicked the dark tresses back behind her ears and let them tumble down her back.

Gabrielle cocked a hip and raised her hands to her hair as she exuded a confident vibe. In the second photo, she turned to the side and smiled broadly as she flaunted her curvy booty and trim midsection.

The third snapshot was fairly similar to the first. However, in that case, she appeared to be caught mid-step as she looked off beyond the photographer.

In less than 18 hours, more than 108,000 likes and 875 comments poured in from Gabrielle’s impressed fans. Colleagues like Kerry Washington and Viola Davis noted their approval and the consensus was that this was an exceptional look.

“Stunning as always,” one fan noted.

“It’s the SMILE for me,” another detailed.

“I just admire adore your dynamics…keep giving us hope Thanks,” a third user praised.

“Silky SMOOTH SOUL SISTER MOVESSSS,” someone else raved.

This was just the latest in a long line of stunning snaps Gabrielle had shared recently on Instagram.

Other recent uploads showed her twinning at one point with her stepdaughter Zaya Wade, and those photos received more than 460,000 likes. Another series showed Gabrielle twinning with her toddler daughter Kaavia James, and those adorable shots were quite popular with the entertainer’s followers as well.