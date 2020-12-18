Kelly Brook Flaunts Her Curves In A Velvet Mini Dress While Posing With Christmas Pudding

Kelly posed in a kitchen setting with gorgeous holiday décor.

Kelly Brook looked like she was ready to celebrate the holidays with chic fashion and delectable food in a festive photo that she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, December 18.

Kelly, 40, was pictured posing with part of a feast. The British glamour model stood in front of a kitchen island with a dark granite countertop. She made sure to position her body so that her fans could get a full view of the roast turkey sitting on the counter. The juicy bird had a nest of green Brussels sprouts nestled up against it. The main course was displayed on a silver serving platter.

In her hand, Kelly held another important part of a traditional English holiday dinner: the Christmas pudding. The dense and spongy dessert was plated on a white dish and garnished with a festive sprig of holly.

The Heart FM host rocked a mini dress that would be sure to turn heads at a holiday soirée. It was crafted out of black velvet that clung to Kelly’s famous curves in a flattering way. The piece boasted a demure mock neck and long sleeves for a winter-appropriate look. However, the skirt’s hemline bared a lot of skin, allowing Kelly’s shapely thighs to steal the spotlight from her ample bosom. She expertly posed with her legs crossed, which emphasized her body’s hourglass shape. The model identified the brand responsible for her hot holiday look as F&F Clothing. She has a partnership with the apparel company.

Kelly’s long, caramel-colored hair was full of volume and shine. She wore it coiffed in glamorous curls that spilled over her chest. She looked radiant and full of Christmas spirit as she gave the camera a dazzling smile. The kitchen she posed in also looked like it had been fully prepped for the season of giving. Three big silver reindeer figurines stood watch over the turkey, and a pair of similar white porcelain statuettes had been placed on a mantle in the background. The shelf over the oven was also festooned with branches, white flowers, and gold ornaments.

Kelly’s perfect pic was a big hit with her online audience, who gifted it with over 13,000 likes. Her followers also left scores of compliments in the comments section.

“So gorgeous, perfect all round,” read one message.

“What an absolute beauty,” wrote another fan.

“Kelly you look out of this world beautiful. You certainly make my heart beat a bit faster,” added a third admirer.

One of Kelly’s followers also informed her that he planned on unwrapping her 2021 calendar for Christmas. As reported by The Inquisitr, she shared a sneak peek at one of the pics that is featured in it a few months ago. She was shown flaunting her beautiful body in a gold bathing suit.