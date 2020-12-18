WWE Beauty Mandy Rose Rocks Sports Bra & Unbuttons Jeans In Latest Photo

WWE superstar Mandy Rose took to Instagram on Friday, December 18, and delighted her 2.7 million followers with a stunning snap in which she showed off her perfect physique.

In the photo, the blond bombshell stood in an empty white room and got undressed for the camera. She wore a gray and white sports bra with a Calvin Klein logo displayed in black font.

The lack of clothing meant that Rose got to show off her muscles. Her slim tummy and toned abs were on full display as she posed for the snap.

Rose rocked matching Calvin Klein underwear on the bottom half of her body, which she provided a glimpse of by unbuttoning her jeans. Rose’s jeans were a blue color with rips in them. They were also very tight, accentuating her athletic legs.

The wrestler wore her platinum blond hair in a bob that stopped at her shoulders. The hairstyle complemented Rose’s face, which boasted a mysterious expression as she pouted slightly, showing off her full lips in the process.

Rose’s fans are always thrilled whenever she shares a picture of herself on image-sharing platforms. The latest instance was no different. Over 80,000 of her admirers hit the like button within an hour of the photo being uploaded, and she received hundreds of comments too.

“Girl you need to enjoy your youth and show a little more body you worked so hard to achieve,” gushed one Instagram user, adding a love heart emoji for good measure.

Fellow WWE superstar Mojo Rawley made an appearance via his own Instagram account, making a joke about Rose’s jeans.

“Look at those abs,” gushed another Instagrammer, whose sentiment was echoed throughout the comments section.

“You’ve torn your trousers,” he wrote. The Monday Night Raw star’s other followers complained about the rips in her clothing, however.

Rose has uploaded several snaps in recent weeks that have tantalized her followers, a few of which have shown her flaunting her exquisite assets.

As The Inquisitr recently documented, she showed off her curvy body while sporting a white bikini and fur coat a few days ago. The image was one of many that fans will be able to gaze at in her 2021 calendar. Before that, she stunned her admirers with a snap in which she rocked a sparkly mini dress that clung to her enviable figure.

Rose also returned to Monday Night Raw on the latest episode, helping Dana Brooke ward off two opponents.