Devin Brugman Flaunts Fit Physique In Skintight Activewear

On Friday, December 18, American model and entrepreneur Devin Brugman shared a stunning snap with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 29-year-old posing in what appears to be a living room. She sat with her legs spread on a white blanket that was covering a sectional couch. Devin rested her wrist on her knee and pressed her foot against her leg. She held onto a glass filled with clear liquid and turned her neck, as she lowered her gaze, flashing her beautiful smile.

Devin flaunted her fit physique in a skintight workout set that featured a plunging black sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings. The activewear, which was from the brand lululemon athletic, accentuated her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the sporty look with a delicate necklace and a bracelet.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell used a claw clip to secure her hair in a messy updo with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face.

According to the post’s geotag, the picture was taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the post, Devin implored her followers to ask her “workout/fitness questions.” She also advertised for lululemon athletic by tagging the company.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“How is your diet? Does it change depending on whether you exercise that day or not?” asked one social media user.

“What is your diet like?! And how many minutes of working out do you typically do, day to day,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beauty,” gushed a fan, adding a black heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Gorgeous,” added a different devotee, followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Devin engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 3,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Devin has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a throwback picture, in which she opted to go pantless while wearing a low-cut black bodysuit that clung to her curvaceous figure. That photo has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.