Rachel Stevens, 42, Looks Phenomenal In Lace Bra & Open Jacket For ‘Fabulous’ Magazine

Rachel Stevens took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The former S Club 7 member recently took part in a shoot for Fabulous magazine and used the social media platform to show off some of the behind-the-scenes pics.

In the first shot, the “I Said Never Again (But Here We Are)” hitmaker stunned in a black lace bra that showcased her decolletage and midriff. She wrapped herself up in an oversized long-sleeved white shirt, which she left unbuttoned. Stevens teamed the look with high-waisted pale pink pants and accessorized herself with a gold bracelet and rings. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of polish. Stevens styled her wavy shoulder-length blond hair down with a middle part.

The British singer was caught getting captured by a photographer on the set of a studio. The 42-year-old scrunched up her shirt from both sides and gazed down to her left, showcasing her profile.

In the next slide, Stevens held her shirt from the collar and continued to look down in the same direction.

In the fourth frame, she wore the same bra and panties. However, she opted for a stylish shimmery blazer jacket instead. The entertainer placed both hands on her hips and stared in the direction of the photographer.

In the fifth and final image, Stevens raised one hand to the back of her head and left the other on her hip.

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 4,700 likes and over 100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 189,200 followers.

“Wow, you really do look amazing Rachel, what is it about the S Club girls, they all get older and just get prettier, I can’t wait until you all get back together,” one user wrote.

“Naturally beautiful @msrachelstevens. In and out xx,” another person shared.

“Looking sexy as ever Rachel. Ever considered being a Bond Girl?” remarked a third fan.

“It is not fair! You are so beautiful and I hear that you are so nice too!!” a fourth admirer commented.

As reported by The Sun, the snaps were taken by Mark Hayman.

The songstress was known for gracing the cover of numerous men’s magazines during the early days of her career. She told the publication she isn’t worried about showing her two daughters as she is proud of what she has achieved over the years.

Stevens featured on FHM’s Sexiest Women lists 11 years in a row in the 2000s and was also voted their Sexiest Woman of All Time” in 2014.

“Winning ‘sexiest female’ was so lovely and so flattering. Obviously it’s all tongue-in-cheek and a bit of fun,” she said.