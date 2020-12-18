Dolly Castro Exposes Insane Cleavage In A Black Velvet Top & Skintight Jeans

Dolly Castro accentuated her epic curves in an eye-popping ensemble for a recent Instagram share. The voluptuous model went for a casual but sexy look in the post, and her fans seemed to approve.

In the racy pics, Dolly sported a black velvet top. The garment included off-the-shoulder straps that helped to showcase her toned arms and shoulders. The garment also featured a sweetheart neckline which exposed her insane cleavage. It wrapped snugly around her trim midsection as well.

She added a pair of skintight jeans with a grayish tint. The denim hugged her curvy hips and round booty while clinging to her legs.

Dolly sported the perfect accessories to add a bit of glam to the look. She rocked a pair of gold hoop earrings and a large ring on her finger. She had a gold bracelet on her wrist and a black belt around her waist. She completed the outfit with a stylish handbag and some high heels.

In the first photo, Dolly stood in front of a large mirror. She had her legs apart and one hand over her belt. She held her purse in her other hand and arched her back slightly. The second shot featured her posing with her backside to the camera as she looked over her shoulder with a bright smile on her face. The final pic was nearly identical.

In the caption of the post, Dolly tagged her photographer husband, Samier Chavez. She also geotagged her location as Orange County, California.

She wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. The long locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Dolly’s 6.3 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post. The snaps garnered more than 81,000 likes in less than 24 hours after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 1,400 messages.

“I love your natural hair,” one follower stated.

“Oh my word girl,” another wrote.

“Everything is perfect!” a third comment read.

“Love that beautiful face,” a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her hourglass physique in racy pics online. She’s often seen spotlighting her busty chest, pert posterior, six-pack abs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dolly recently thrilled her followers when she rocked a lace bra and a pair of khaki pants. To date, that upload has racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.