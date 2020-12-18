WWE Rumors: New NXT Shows Reportedly In The Works

According to Wrestling Inc, WWE executive Triple H has put together a team for a new NXT show, which will operate as a minor league system for the black and gold brand.

The prospective program will be overseen by Gabe Sapolsky, who “The Game” is reportedly a huge fan of. The writer has a wealth of experience in creative positions, having worked with Paul Heyman in Extreme Championship Wrestling and going on to co-found Ring of Honor and Evolve afterward.

Ringside News elaborated on the news, revealing that Sapolsky has been given a team of writers and agents already. As of this writing, they’re working on getting comfortable with writing television ahead of the project’s proposed 2021 launch date.

The Wrestling Inc article noted that nothing is certain as of this writing, but the aim is to get the television series up and running in the first quarter of next year.

The original plan was to have Sapolsky run it like another promotion that focused on “smaller tier markets that NXT serviced.” However, due to the inability to host live shows at the moment due to the pandemic, the company decided to turn it into another black and gold brand program instead.

It is believed that the new project will serve as a B show for NXT. The goal with it is to hone and refine talent before they make the jump to the brand’s weekly flagship program on the USA Network.

The report didn’t specify if the project will air on television or become a WWE Network exclusive. Until last October, NXT-centric content was only shown on the promotion’s streaming service, but it was moved to a mainstream network to coincide with the debut of AEW Dynamite.

The decision also marks the black and gold entity’s latest attempt at expanding. As reported by Sportskeeda, there are supposedly plans in place to launch an Indian offshoot sometime next year as well.

A tournament, which will act as the Indian iteration’s launch event, is currently in the development stages. The promotion launched NXT UK with a tournament as well, and that went on to become an established entity that exists to this day.

The Sportskeeda article also noted that there are plans in place for NXT Asia, which will feature talent from Japan, China and other countries in the continent. A Japanese offshoot has reportedly been in the works too, but that appears to have been put on the backburner for now.