Salma Hayek Stuns In A Bodycon Look For A Glamorous Throwback Shot

Hollywood star Salma Hayek stunned her 16.7 million Instagram followers after posting a glamorous throwback picture where she modeled a bodycon ensemble.

The top part of the set consisted of a shirt that was well-tailored to the Once Upon in Mexico star’s figure. It featured a plunging V-neckline that offered the smallest glimpse of Salma’s décolletage. The top was short-sleeved, and the sleeves ruffled out in a way that almost gave the illusion that Salma was wearing a cape.

While the sleeves may have been billowy, the rest of the garment was not. The shirt wrapped across itself in a way that served to accentuate her tiny waist, and the fabric closely hugged her torso. The hemline of the shirt ended just below her bellybutton and almost seamlessly gave way to the matching skirt. The skirt was a tight pencil style that highlighted the Beatriz at Dinner star’s physique.

Salma left her voluminous hair wild and unstyled so that her long brunette locks appeared windswept as they cascaded down past her shoulders. Soft bangs, in addition to short wisps of hair along her temples, framed her cheekbones and jawline.

Keeping focus on her figure, Salma accessorized with a single cuff bracelet around her right wrist.

The photo was a stunning black-and-white shot, and the dark tones of Salma’s hair and attire offered a striking contrast against her skin and white backdrop.

Salma posed by angling her body sideways to the camera in a position that emphasized her curves. She looked over her shoulder with an almost bewildered expression to a point outside the frame.

In the caption for the photo, Salma joked that she was angled that way in order to look back at a “bizarre” 2020.

Fans went wild over the sizzling throwback shot and awarded the upload over 210,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“MA’AM!!! You are always a vision honey,” gushed one awestruck user, emphasizing the compliment with several emoji including a pair of red lips, salsa dancer, and fire symbol.

“It’s almost over queen, we’re almost done,” encouraged a second, referencing the fact that the new year is fewer than two weeks away.

“Well you don’t look bizarre at all Salma! You look amazing! Happy Holidays and stay safe!” raved a third.

“I actually think [you’re] looking back at all the men following you,” joked a fourth, concluding the comment with a laughing-crying face symbol and a black heart.

This is not the first time in recent days that Salma has wowed her followers with a flawless throwback shot. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, she recently dropped jaws after posting a photo where she modeled a low-cut pink dress.