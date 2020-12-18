Lindsey Pelas Bares Sizzling Booty In A Thong Bikini While Going For A Dip In A Hot Tub

Lindsey Pelas put her pert posterior front and center in a new sizzling photo shared with her 8.7 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend. The internet vixen showed off her assets while going for a dip in a hot tub, flashing her toned booty in a black thong bikini that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure.

The skimpy number sat low on her hips, exposing Lindsey’s sculpted midriff in addition to fully baring her peachy buns. The bathing suit also included a string top that tied behind her neck as well as around her back, sporting a thin, loopy bow draping down.

The blond bombshell was in water up to her thighs, posing with her legs closed and flaunting her incredible thigh gap. She held her arms beside her body in a way that drew attention to her slender physique. Her long tresses cascaded down her back, twirling toward the ends into elegant, wavy curls.

The 29-year-old paired the revealing swimwear with a white beanie hat, which featured a stylish knitted print and a furry puff ball on top.

The accessory was well justified, as Lindsey posed outdoors. She appeared to be in a forest and was snapped in a scenic spot bordered by a thicket of tall trees. A patch of clear, blue sky was visible through the dense canopy and sunlight washed over the treetops. The water looked inviting, rippling around her tight body and further drawing the eye to her sculpted thighs.

The model remarked on her peaceful surroundings in her caption, leading one fan to comment, “I am at peace with this picture as well.”

Followers made quick work of showing their love for the post. The captivating snap amassed more than 10,700 likes in the first 25 minutes, along with 145 messages. While some admirers focused their comments on Lindsey’s beauty, dubbing the model “a vision of loveliness,” others were a little more brazen and complimented her fit “jacuzzi booty.”

“You are extremely hot and sexy,” gushed one person, who also left an assortment of flattering emoji that included a string of beanie hats.

“Impossible doesn’t always live up to its Name,” said another Instagram user, adding a number of white-and-black hearts that appeared to mirror the palette of Lindsey’s seductive duds.

“Golly Gee it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas,” quipped a third devotee.

The steamy upload came less than 19 hours after Lindsey displayed her phenomenal curves in a clingy cut-out swimsuit that bared her cleavage while giving fans a sneak peek at her 2021 calendar. That upload has racked up over 44,700 likes and 500 comments so far.