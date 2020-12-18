Larsa Pippen Poses In Front Of A Pool With A Spiral Slide & Flaunts Hourglass Curves In A Skintight Dress

Larsa Pippen’s most recent Instagram update ended the workweek on a high note. The social media star took to her popular page on Friday, showing off her fit figure in a curve-hugging ensemble that added some serious heat to her feed.

The image captured Larsa posing in a swanky backyard. She stood in front of a home with large, white pillars, and there was a pool with a spiral slide behind her. A few tall palm trees made up the rest of the landscape, and it looked to be a beautiful day with no clouds in the sky. Larsa appeared in the center of the frame and had one foot over the other. She draped her arm near her side and bent the opposite arm at the elbow as she stared into the camera lens.

She sported a sexy purple dress that appeared to be patterned with an animal print. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from Oh Polly, a brand that Larsa has represented many times in the past. The piece had long sleeves that were tight on Larsa’s arms, and the shoulders were slightly padded, which gave the ensemble a more dressed-up vibe. It had a scooping neckline that plunged low into her chest, showing off her ample bust and bronzed collar.

The dress proceeded to fit snugly around her waist and midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. The hemline hit high on Larsa’s thighs. She completed the ensemble with a pair of heels that had a peek-a-boo slit and showed her pink polish. She wore a diamond necklace and matching anklet that added just the right amount of bling to her attire.

Larsa styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. Fans have been more than pleased with the latest addition to the model’s page, and it’s quickly earned her more than 10,000 likes and 190-plus comments. Most social media users complimented Larsa’s fit figure, while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their admiration.

“So dang gorgeous,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” a second fan commented.

“Such a beautiful shot nice purple dress u rocking here as well,” a third social media user wrote with a few clapping hand emoji.

“Gorgeous legs doll! You are a dime piece mama,” a fourth chimed in.