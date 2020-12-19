WWE Superstar Billie Kay Spotlights Toned Abs, Sizable Cleavage In Miniskirt & Crop Top Combo

WWE superstar and Instagram siren Billie Kay teased her 1.2 million followers on Friday night with a stunning new photo collage. In the alluring update, the 31-year-old — whose real name is Jessica McKay — raised the temperature on her timeline significantly by striking multiple poses in a small jacket, scanty crop top and a minuscule miniskirt.

Due to the diminutive nature of the ensemble, Kay’s toned abs and sizable cleavage were put front and center in each of the collected captures.

The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion (with her Aussie mate Peyton Royce) captioned her sexy share by opining that her look was actually inspired by three separate pop culture icons. Namely, singer Ariana Grande, Cher Horowitz from Clueless and Elle Woods, who was the central character in the Legally Blonde films.

While it was easy to pick out the ways in which the ensemble took inspiration from that lot, Kay infused the presentation with her own unique style and sex appeal in a way that elicited cheers from her adoring masses. Within two hours, the post had inspired nearly 20,000 double-taps.

Moreover, fans took to the comments section in droves to publicly swoon over the sultry display.

“I mean, that’s a heck of a combination to have right there,” wrote one enamored fan.

“She is one beautiful and sexy woman,” wrote a second devotee, who further expressed their appreciation with multiple emoji.

“@billiekaywwe Damn you look incredible and ridiculously hot,” added another admirer.

“You seriously are the most beautiful woman on the planet,” commented a fourth follower.

Three shots were cobbled together to create a singular and sensuous visual experience for the superstar’s followers. In all three photos, the Sydney, New South Wales native focused her dark, piercing eyes directly on the camera’s lens while offering an impish grin. All the while, her wavy, raven-colored locks flowed out from a high ponytail.

Kay’s jacket, which was gray and adorned with a series of small pompoms, had been left open throughout the spread. As a result, her tight, plunging crop top was prominently shown as it struggled to contain her ample bosom. The garment’s white fabric contrasted significantly with her sun-kissed skin.

Just below the tiny top, the defined musculature of her largely bare midsection was impossible to ignore. Finally, Kay’s hips and posterior were masked by a black, pleated miniskirt, which gave way to semi-sheer leggings and thigh-high boots.

As relayed previously by The Inquisitr, the bombshell grappler had put on a notably leggy display just one day earlier as she updated her feed with a sexy snap that showed her posing confidently in a revealing dress.