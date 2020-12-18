Vivica A. Fox, 56, Rocks Bikinis, Goes Topless & More In Ultra-Sexy Instagram Upload

Vivica A. Fox stunned her Instagram followers in her latest jam-packed upload. The actress looked incredible as she showed off her favorite bathing suits from over the years. The post can be seen here.

In the sexy shots, Vivica, 56, shared multiple photos of herself rocking teeny two-pieces, clingy one-piece swimwear, and some other very NSFW looks.

In the first photo, Vivica sported a bikini with a blue, white, pink and brown striped pattern. The skimpy top fastened around her neck and included a plunging neckline that flashed her cleavage. The matching bikini bottoms clung to her narrow hips and accentuated her toned thighs.

She accessorized that look with a dangling necklace and a large ring on her finger. Her dark hair was styled in tight, voluminous curls that spilled over her shoulders as she stood with her weight shifted to one side.

The second shot featured Vivica wearing a strapless black bikini with gold stud embellishments. Her busty chest and cleavage were on full display as she added to the look with large earrings and a cheetah-print fur coat over top. Her hair was parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands.

The third photo featured the Soul Food actress rocking a bluish-green one-piece that hugged her slender midsection and flashed a bit of sideboob. She wore multiple chains around her neck and a dark cuff bracelet as she lay on a black leather surface with her arms over her head.

In the next slide, Vivica went topless as she showed off her round booty and back tattoo in a pair of colorful bathing suit bottoms. She lay in bed for the pic while staring into the camera with a steamy expression on her face.

The final photo may have been the raciest of them all. Vivica went pantsless on the beach with her knees bent. She wore a beige knitted top that was so thin that it allowed her fans to see through to her completely bare chest underneath.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Images

Vivica’s 1.5 million followers seemed to instantly fall in love with the post. The upload garnered more than 6,800 likes within the first two hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with nearly 300 messages during that time.

“Love all of them,” one follower wrote.

“Age graciously sister God Bless,” declared another.

“Still a DIVA,” a third user gushed.

“Idol you are gorgeoussssss,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vivica previously delighted her followers when she posed in a bright blue leather miniskirt.