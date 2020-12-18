Yovanna Ventura Goes Pantless And Flaunts Her Endless Legs While Walking A Dog In New Sultry Snap

Yovanna Ventura shared a titillating snapshot via her Instagram page on Thursday. The model teased that a new fashion collection she was tied to was about to drop, and the shot she shared certainly generated a lot of interest among her 5.3 million followers.

The black-and-white photo in the model’s new post showed Yovanna walking outdoors. She had her dark tresses slicked back over her head and the long locks tumbled down her back. She wore sunglasses and a chunky necklace and looked straight ahead of her as she was photographed from the side.

The model wore a tailored black leather jacket and not much else. She appeared to have a black bra on under the coat, but no shirt. A hint of Yovanna’s midriff and cleavage could be seen, along with a scalloped edge of the bra.

The 25-year-old also went without pants for this shoot. She wore what appeared to be black panties that provided moderate coverage from this particular angle.

The jacket was fitted at the waist and flared out slightly below it. The garment featured a plunging neckline with a button fastened over Yovanna’s navel.

The hottie’s long, lean legs were left bare and seemed to go on forever. She finished the ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe stiletto heels. She was photographed mid-step and held a leash in one hand as a large dog walked next to her.

Yovanna noted that she had a new collection with Ophelia dropping on Friday. It appeared that the pieces available for sale were hoodies, sweatshirts, and T-shirts emblazoned with this photo and some other sultry snaps showcasing the hottie’s phenomenal figure. A couple of pairs of joggers were available for sale as well.

Over the course of about 16 hours, nearly 55,000 likes and 350 comments poured in from Yovanna’s fans. Plenty of fire emoji popped up in the notes that people left as everybody expressed their love for the sexy vibe in this photo.

“Could anyone BE more beautiful?” one fan questioned.

“Damn girl you are cute and beautiful and pretty and absolutely stunning and gorgeous and you got me fall for you,” another declared.

“It’s those legs that get me!” a third user determined.

“PRETTIEST woman in the world,” someone else wrote.

Earlier this week, Yovanna teased her followers with a sexy set of selfies. She showcased her jaw-droppingly fabulous figure in a skintight white tank top, a leather jacket, skinny jeans, and snakeskin boots.

The ensemble beautifully highlighted all of the brunette bombshell’s incredible curves. Overall, more than 80,000 people showed their love for hitting the like button on Yovanna’s post.