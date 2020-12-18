Charli XCX Flaunts Enviable Legs & Plenty Of Cleavage While Posing In See-Through Pink Tutu

Charli XCX took to Instagram this week and shared a snap of herself sporting an unusual, albeit fashionable, outfit.

In the photo, Charli sat down in a white room that was completely empty and plain. However, it was the brunette beauty who captured all of the attention, and her extravagant attire made up for the unremarkable backdrop.

The photo depicted the “I Love It” hitmaker rocking a pink tutu with a matching see-through veil on the top half of her body. Charli topped off the outfit with a bodysuit that was comprised entirely of leather stars, which showed off of the singer’s curvaceous legs and an ample amount of cleavage.

Charli also wore some black heels that complemented her bodysuit. She finished off the ensemble with some earrings that boasted red jewels and pink flowery patterns.

The pop star’s beautiful face contained a mysterious expression as she gazed into the camera. She also sat in a relaxed sitting position, resting her right arm on her knee while the opposite one kept her body balanced.

In the accompanying caption, Charli thanked her fans for supporting her and revealed that the picture hadn’t been shared before. Photographer Charlotte Rutherford was credited for taking the picture, which went down a storm with Charli’s admirers.

Over 100,000 people hit the like button, and many of them took to the comments section to show their appreciation for the scantily-clad songstress.

Paris Hilton posted one of the top comments via her Instagram account. The socialite and musician simply shared a series of love hearts to convey her excitement after seeing Charli’s tantalizing upload.

Another Instagrammer enthusiastically claimed that Charli’s outfit was “nice” and capped off the compliment with some thumbs-up emojis.

“Again, so cute, but where is the VINYL,” wrote a third Instagram user, impressed with Charli’s beauty but desperate for her to release some music.

The latter comment reflected a common sentiment in the replies section. Many of Charli’s fans asked when her popular Pop 2 mixtape will be coming out on vinyl, as they’ve been waiting for the release for quite some time. Most of the replies commented on her beauty, however.

The singer has wowed her adoring admirers with several sultry snaps lately, including one that saw her lounging on a sofa wearing very little. As The Inquisitr pointed out, the image showcased the musician enjoying a lazy day, chilling in her crib, wearing nothing but a t-shirt while twirling her hair.