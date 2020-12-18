Madison Woolley Snaps A Selfie While Wearing A Sporty White Lingerie Set

Madison Woolley rocked a scanty look as she snapped a selfie for her most recent Instagram share on Friday morning. The Aussie bombshell did little to hide her curvy physique in the pic.

The sexy snap featured Madison looked smoking-hot as she opted for a sporty white lingerie set that perfectly complemented her glowing skin. The tight bra boasted a scooped neckline that put her full bust on display. The spaghetti thin straps also helped to accentuated her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties were very high cut and exposed her curvy hips and muscular thighs with ease. The garment also wrapped itself tightly around Madison’s thin midsection to highlight her hourglass figure. She accessorized the skimpy style with a pair of dangling earrings and a ring on her finger. She rocked a gold bangle bracelet as well.

Her shoulder-length blond hair was parted in the center. The platinum locks were styled in straight strands that brushed against her neck.

Madison sat her booty on a white counter top for the shot. She placed one hand behind her, pulled her shoulders back as she bent her knees and tilted her head to the side. She wore a smoldering look on her face and held her phone up to click the selfie.

In the background, a bright light can be seen shining over Madison’s skin. In the caption, she revealed that she was just lounging around her house.

Madison’s 578,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the “like” button more than 11,000 times within the first 10 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Love this set,” one follower stated.

“Good photo,” another gushed.

“Gorgeous and hot!!!” a third social media user wrote.

“Looking like an angel in this pic. Seriously sent from Heaven above to make us all smile each time we see one of your posts on IG,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her flawless figure in her online pics. She’s become known for rocking tight dresses, revealing bathing suits, teeny tops, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Madison recently piqued the attention of her followers when she opted for a high-cut white bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that pic has reeled in more than 18,000 likes and over 160 comments.