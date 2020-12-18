Georgina Mazzeo Flaunts Busty Chest In Strapless String Bikini: ‘Thanks 2020’

Georgina Mazzeo hit the beach in a stunning new Instagram post. The gorgeous model flaunted her busty chest as she posed in a skimpy piece of swimwear.

In the sexy pic, Georgina looked smoking hot as she rocked a colorful animal-print two-piece. The strapless string bikini featured a yellow, blue, pink, and black pattern as it accentuated her ample assets.

The skimpy top tied around her back while showing off her toned biceps and shoulders. The garment boasted a racy cutout in the middle that allowed her fans to peek at her abundant cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit tightly around her petite waist while putting the spotlight on her round booty and toned thighs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also highlighted in the ensemble.

Georgina stood on the beach for the pic. She had her legs apart and her back arched slightly. Both of her hands tugged at her bottoms as she pushed her chest forward and her shoulders back while giving a steamy stare into the camera.

In the background, a white sand beach and some blue water could be seen. The sunlight reflected off of the water and cast a soft glow over Georgina’s bronzed skin. In the caption, she hinted about being ready for 202o to be over.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over both of her shoulders.

Georgina’s over 2.6 million followers appeared to fall in love with the snap. The photo garnered more than 215,000 likes within the first day after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1.700 messages during that time.

“Wonderful and beautiful and it is like a magical fairy tale doll,” one follower stated.

“Greetings and blessings,” another wrote.

“You are beautiful, You have the sensuality of a goddess,” a third comment read.

“Thank you @georginamazzeo for blessing my IG feed once again. You gorgeous human being, a fourth user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her incredible physique in her online snaps. She’s become known for rocking racy looks that highlight her chiseled midsection, ample cleavage, long, lean legs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Georgina recently slayed in a skimpy black bathing suit that put her six-pack abs on full display. That post has earned more than 320 likes and over 3,000 comments to date.