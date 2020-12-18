Deborah Tramitz Oozes Holiday Spirit As She Rocks A Strappy Red Bra Underneath Her Christmas Pajamas

Deborah Tramitz brought some Christmas cheer to her Instagram account with her most recent update, which hit her page on Friday, December 18. The model oozed holiday spirit as she showed off her phenomenal figure in a festive ensemble

The German beauty posed in front of her dining room table for the double-pic update, where her lit-up Christmas tree sat in the background. She appeared to have just woken up and held a mug in her hand — possibly filled with coffee to help jump-start her day.

Deborah’s 1 million followers seemed to have been the first thing on her mind, for she hadn’t even gotten dressed yet before posing for the steamy shots that sent temperatures soaring on her page. Still, the model proved to be a total smokeshow in her holiday pajamas that showcased her impressive physique and maple assets.

The blond bombshell stunned in her cozy bedroom attire from BumBum that boasted a pink, white, and red plaid pattern that complemented her deep tan. The PJs included a collared, button-up top, which Deborah let slink down her shoulders in an alluring manner to tease a glimpse at her toned arms. She also opted to leave it completely open, revealing the red satin bra she wore underneath that gave the look a sexy and seductive vibe.

The lingerie boasted a deep, plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, as well as a set of thin straps over her decolletage that drew even more attention to the busty display.

Deborah’s sleepwear also included a pair of matching flannel pants. The bottoms featured a cinched waistband that fit snugly around hips, accentuating her trim physique, flat tummy, and chiseled abs. She tugged it down in a suggestive manner in the first photo of the set, further teasing her followers with another showing of skin.

To complete her look, the influencer added a pair of dainty initial earrings, as well as a delicate pendant necklace and set of charm bracelets. She also wrapped a red ribbon in her long locks, which were worn in a half-up half-down style.

In the caption, Deborah asked her followers to choose which of the snaps was their favorite. Many obliged by sharing their thoughts in the comments section, while others simply took the opportunity to compliment the social media star.

“1! You are so beautiful!!” one person wrote.

“Very nice #2,” remarked another admirer.

“Looking gorgeous in both,” a third follower praised

“Best smile on Insta,” declared a fourth fan.

The post has also amassed more than 17,000 likes after eight hours of going live.