Kindly Myers Heats Things Up In Houston While Rocking A Tied Top & Curve-Hugging Jeans

Kindly Myers added another sizzling shot to her feed that saw her trade in her bikini for another outfit that was almost as hot. In the December 18 photo, Kindly rocked a pair of curve-hugging jeans and a plunging top that was enough to turn heads.

The photo captured the model posing in front of a vintage car. She leaned her back against the body of the vehicle as she ran one hand through her silky blond tresses and rested the opposite on the mirror. She averted her gaze off camera and wore a sultry stare. Kindly popped one hip out to the side to accentuate her curves. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Houston, Texas, on a day when the sun was shining brightly.

She rocked a navy-and-white plaid shirt that fit her like a glove. Kindly wore the piece’s sleeves rolled to her elbow, allowing her to show off her bronzed forearms. The garment’s front was knotted near her rib cage, leaving her toned and tanned midsection entirely exposed. Kindly wore the top few buttons on the garment undone, exposing her ample cleavage for her adoring fans. The piece also had a collared neck that added a preppy vibe.

The model teamed the look with a pair of jeans that had a light wash. Its waistband stretched tightly over her navel, accentuating her hourglass curves and trim midsection. The piece proceeded to fit snugly on her shapely thighs and lower half. Kindly styled her long, blond locks down, and they spilled over her back.

She added several accessories to her scanty look, including a diamond ring and a small cross necklace on her collar. Her navel was decorated with a small silver piercing that drew even more attention to her flat tummy.

In the caption of the update, Kindly shared that she is having car trouble and asked if anyone could help her. Within a matter of minutes, the post has amassed more than 7,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Some social media users raved over Kindly’s amazing figure while a few more offered her help with her car.

“I love this plaid on you. You are an angel send from above,” one follower gushed with a few flames.

“Yeah, I’d never leave a damsel in distress!” a second social media user complimented.

“I most definitely would stop and help you baby, no questions asked,” a third wrote with the addition of a few pink hearts.

“Ur beyond perfect and I mean that,” a fourth fan exclaimed.