Katelyn Runck Shows Off Ample Cleavage And Killer Abs In Crop Top And Miniskirt

Katelyn Runck is dazzling her 2.4 million Instagram followers with a sexy new snapshot. The fitness model showed off her impressive physique while rocking a skimpy matching two-piece ensemble that showcased her best assets. The North Dakota native uploaded the new post, which contained two separate photos on December 18.

Katelyn was showing off her killer body in a tie-front top that revealed an ample amount of cleavage. The shirt tied at the center of her chest and had long strands of fabric that blew in the wind and landed mid-torso. The shirt was also long-sleeved with flares starting at the forearm. The fabric of the garb had a blue-and-turquoise print on it and looked very tropical.

The deep plunging shirt matched her miniskirt perfectly with the same colorful print. The skirt’s hemline was super short, landing at her upper thigh. The waistband was also low, running just below her bellybutton. Katelyn’s toned tummy was on full display in the images, with her ab muscles looking ultra-defined.

The Instagram star looked off to the side in one of the pics and stared into the camera for another. Katelyn had a serious look on her face, as her long brunette locks were swept to one side of her head. She wore her strands down and straight, with their ends landing below her bustline.

Katelyn held her wedge sandals in her hands as she stood atop some rocks by the ocean. Her fingers were perfectly manicured with white nail polish and were rounded out into points at their tips.

In the caption for the post, Katelyn asked her followers to come and explore with her, saying that people can find answers in places they’re too afraid to dive in to. She tagged several accounts in the post, which included Resort Life Travel, Project FOMO, LHGFX Photography, and retail company Dolls Kill.

The upload got a lot of attention from Katelyn’s millions of followers and brought in over 10,000 likes in just half an hour. Hundreds of compliments also piled up in the comments section, as the model’s fans left her sweet sentiments.

“Wow, love those colors on you Katelyn,” one fan wrote with several red-heart emoji.

“That long neck makes me gaga,” a second added.

“I’d seriously travel anywhere with you, just tell me where,” a third admirer said.

“Perfection at it’s finest,” a fourth fan wrote.

The hot new photos from Katelyn blend in perfectly on her social media feed. Yesterday, the fitness sensation shared a photo of herself rocking an orange sweater dress with a very low neckline. The picture brought in over 48,000 likes, making it one of her most popular of the month.