WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon’s Reported Plan To Fix Ratings Crisis Revealed

The latest episode of Monday Night Raw marked a record low rating for WWE on the USA Network. This has forced officials to return to the drawing board and come up with a plan to recover, and Vince McMahon reportedly sees big men as the answer.

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sportskeeda reported that the chairman blames smaller wrestlers for the lack of interest in the WWE product. However, McMahon doesn’t think that there are enough monsters available on the current roster.

The latest development also comes after McMahon reportedly sent several big guys back to the Performance Center because he was unhappy with their in-ring work. These performers included Keith Lee, Otis, Dabba-Kato, Omos and Dio Maddin.

This list of names encompasses a substantial portion of the company’s super heavyweights at the moment. It now remains to be seen if they’ll be given pushes in the coming weeks, despite the boss seemingly being unhappy with their progress.

Sportskeeda also noted that Lars Sullivan, aka The Freak, could also be brought back to television and given a dominant run. As The Inquisitr documented this week, the monster heel has reportedly been kept off television due to Roman Reigns’ current push.

However, McMahon might view him as a solution to the current viewership apathy. Sullivan is certainly one of the larger stars the promotion has at its disposal, and officials are also believed to be quite high on the performer.

McMahon is also supposedly keen to experiment in an effort to bring back absent viewers. WrestlingNews.co revealed that he has ordered the creative team to come up with “outside of the box ideas” in the hope that someone of them will stick.

The company wants to gain some momentum heading into next month’s Royal Rumble. WrestlingNews.co also noted that if ratings don’t increase soon, members of the creative team will lose their jobs.

As The Inquisitr wrote, McMahon also asked his staff to come up with a list of underutilized stars who could potentially shine if given an opportunity to shine. These names included Peyton Royce, Carmella, Chad Gable, Cesaro and others.

Some of these wrestlers are also quite small in physical stature, suggesting that the boss is also open to nurturing fresh talent ahead of super heavyweights.

One superstar who might be given a shot is Angel Garza. McMahon has supposedly praised the performer in recent weeks, and he could be in line for a push.