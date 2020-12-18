Sarah Houchens Flashes Booty In White Fishnet Bikini

Sarah Houchens appeared to enjoy a day at the beach in her most recent Instagram update on Friday morning. The blond beauty left little to the imagination in a racy outfit as she posed seductively in front of the camera.

In the stunning pic, Sarah looked hotter than ever in a white fishnet bikini. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back. It featured see-through panels on the sides while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The garment clung to her chest and boasted an open back that revealed more of her gym-honed muscles.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high over her narrow hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist. They also accentuated her perfectly round booty and killer thighs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also visible in the snap. She accessorized the look with a simple band on her finger.

Sarah posed with her body turned to the side. She arched her back and pushed her pert posterior out while propping one leg forward. She used her hands to tug at her bikini bottoms as she turned her head to the side and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, a sandy beach could be seen. In the caption, Sarah assured her fans that anything was possible. She also geotagged her location as Tampa, Florida.

Sarah’s over 1.2 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 8,500 times in less than an hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with over 170 messages during that time.

“I was not ready,” one follower wrote.

“So incredibly gorgeous,” remarked another.

“You look absolutely amazing!!” a third social media user gushed.

“So you’re saying there IS a chance I can date you,” a fourth person stated in reference to the caption.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her fit figure in her online uploads. She’s been known to fill her timeline with shots of herself sporting tight workout gear, skimpy tops, revealing lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a white lace bra and a pair of matching undies as she served up some steamy looks for the camera. That upload was also a hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 29,000 likes and over 520 comments.