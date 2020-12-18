Carrie Underwood Tells Kelly Clarkson Why She Almost Quit ‘American Idol’

Things could have been very different.

Carrie Underwood revealed to her fellow American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson this week why she almost quit the show 15 years ago. The two, who are the most successful exports from the singing competition, reunited for an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show where the Season 4 winner admitted she considered leaving.

Kelly said on the December 18 episode, which can be seen via the YouTube clip below, that she didn’t think people would be too happy if they didn’t chat about the competition.

“I actually find this amazing, is it true that you almost didn’t audition?” Kelly asked.

Carrie, who chatted with her fellow mom of two via video call, explained that it was after her initial audition in front of the judges that she had a freak out about having to fly to Hollywood by herself.

“It was kinda like once things started taking off and then, the thought of me going to Hollywood by myself, and I’d never been on a plane before, it was very unlike me to just go for it — and it was scary,” she said.

“So I definitely had a moment of ‘What am I doing?’ It’s easier to stay home, you know? But, I mean, I wouldn’t be doing anything I’m doing now.”

“Exactly,” the “Since U Been Gone” hitmaker responded.

Kelly appeared from her California studio, which had been decorated for the holidays with snow-covered trees. She stunned in a black ensemble with prominent sleeves and rocked bold red lipstick, with her highlighted hair in loose curls. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings.

Carrie dialed in from her home in Tennessee where she showed off her own festive display. The “Favorite Time of Year” singer wowed in a red satin wraparound top and black pants, her long blond hair in glamorous waves. She sat on a brown couch with a Christmas tree to her right that was decorated with red, gold, and silver baubles and white lights.

Kelly and Carrie’s chat came after the former admitted on her show in October that she did something “illegal” after being mistaken for the country star. Kelly recalled an encounter with a fan who told her she loved her song “So Small” — which was actually Carrie’s 2007 lead single from her second album, Carnival Ride.

“I literally look nothing like Carrie,” Kelly said, admitting that she was so “embarrassed” for the person that she signed Carrie’s name anyway.

“I think that might be illegal!” she quipped.