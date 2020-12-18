Joe Biden Defends Son Hunter: ‘He’s The Smartest Man I Know’

In an interview with CBS News Thursday evening, President-elect Joe Biden discussed the ongoing investigations into his son Hunter’s tax affairs.

Speaking with comedian Stephen Colbert, Biden said that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have “great confidence” in their son and suggested that the investigation was launched to damage his presidency.

“I am not concerned about any accusations that have been made against him. It’s used to get to me. I think it’s kind of foul play but — look, it is what it is. And, he’s a grown man, he is the smartest man I know, I mean from a pure intellectual capacity.”

Colbert asked Biden if the allegations against his son could undermine his chances of working with Republicans in the U.S. Congress, but the president-elect dismissed these concerns, saying that he will put the country first no matter what.

Biden added that he understands why Republicans are refusing to acknowledge his victory over President Donald Trump and revealed that a number of them have reached out to say that they need more time to publicly congratulate him on winning the presidency.

“A number of them sent messages to me four weeks ago: ‘Give me time, Joe. Give me some time.’ It’s fine by me,” he said, stressing that he will be able to work with Republicans after he assumes office, regardless of the fact that they are attacking his family.

“I will deal with anyone if what we’re working on is improving the well-being of the American people,” the Democrat stated.

As CBS News noted, Hunter Biden revealed last week that federal prosecutors are investigating his taxes. The probe reportedly began in 2018.

Trump and his allies have long accused the Bidens of corruption, alleging that Hunter profited from his father’s connections.

Trump’s attempts to investigate the Bidens were at the center of the House’s impeachment case against him. In 2019, the lower chamber voted to remove the commander-in-chief from office, but the GOP-controlled Senate acquitted him of all charges.

Hunter Biden is allegedly being investigated by U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware and by federal prosecutors in Manhattan. The probes do not seem to implicate his father, but they could complicate his presidency.

The public was not aware of the probes during the 2020 election. Attorney General William Barr, who recently resigned, reportedly kept them secret.

Trump recently distanced himself from the Department of Justice’s probe into Hunter Biden, saying that he had nothing to do with it.