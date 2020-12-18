Casey Costelloe Puts Bodacious Curves On Show In A Cheeky Black Bikini

Casey also said that she was ready for a "holiday vacay."

Casey Costelloe is ready for another “holiday vacay,” per her latest Instagram share. The model expressed her desire for some R&R in a hot new Instagram post that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The Aussie hottie posed outside by a beautiful pool in the steamy December 17 update. She stood in profile to the camera, bending one leg at the knee to emphasize her hourglass silhouette as she gazed back at the camera with an alluring stare.

A statue of a large “W” could be seen at the far end of the pool, which overlooked a stunning view of greenery, as well as a glimpse at the turquoise ocean. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking, but it was Casey herself that truly captivated her audience as she showcased her bodacious curves in a skimpy swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

The babe likely sent pulses racing as she flaunted her ample assets in the itty-bitty black two-piece that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. She nearly spilled out of her textured swim top, which boasted a plunging neckline and a set of triangle cups exposed a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob as she worked the camera. The number also had thin spaghetti straps and a thick band that fit snugly around her ribcage, helping to further accentuate her slender frame.

On her lower half, Casey sported a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms that made for quite a view themselves. The garment displayed the model’s enviable buns and lean legs in their entirety thanks to its daring thong style, likely making a few hearts race along the way. Meanwhile, its high-rise waistband sat right at her navel, drawing attention to her trim waist and flat tummy.

She kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a thin rope bracelet so as not to take too much attention away from her phenomenal physique. She also wore a pair of dainty gold earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her blond locks, which spilled messily around her face in voluminous waves.

The bikini-clad share proved extremely popular with Casey’s fans, amassing more than 7,700 likes within less than a day’s time. An additional 200-plus notes filled up the comments section, many with compliments for the social media star.

“You look amazing,” one person wrote.

“Wow so beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Absolutely stunning fabulous lady,” a third follower gushed.

“Such a hottie,” added a fourth admirer.

Though Casey may not be able to travel right now, she has still been able to enjoy some local adventures during her winter break. Earlier this week, she shared a few snaps from an outing to a waterfall, where she slipped into a mismatched two-piece that flashed a glimpse of her underboob. The upload proved to be another hit, earning nearly 11,000 likes and 311 comments to date.