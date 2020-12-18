Kate Beckinsale Calls On Rapper Vanilla Ice To Fix 2020

Kate Beckinsale called on rapper Vanilla Ice to fix 2020 after citing some of the most memorable lyrics from his best-known hit in a new Instagram share. In the post seen here, the gorgeous actress shared a post that was written in white type on a black background regarding her position and hopes for the year hidden in the lyrics of the song “Ice, Ice, Baby” written by the rapper in 1989.

Vanilla Ice was addressed directly in the statement. The image Kate shared read, “Remember when you told us if there’s a problem, yo, you’d solve it? Well, I think it’s time to make good on that promise.” It was signed “sincerely, all the 80s kids surviving 2020.”

In the caption of the graphic, Kate called on Vanilla Ice by his real name, Robert Matthew Van Winkle, to come to fix the mess that 2020 had become.

Fans loved the share and added their own feelings regarding the post in its comments section.

“He’s too busy waxing chumps like candles I think,” wrote one fan, citing a lyric from the iconic song.

“He will when people stop, collaborate and listen,” joked a second follower.

“The first record I ever bought… still got it in my record collection. Might play it and see if it summons Vanilla Ice into action,” noted a third Instagram user.

The hilarious goof was a way for the actress to continue to reach out to her 4.5 million social media followers in a lighthearted manner.

This share came one day after the Widow actress posted a video of herself walking around her kitchen seen here. She wore a shirt that featured multiple expletives written on it. Kate cleaned up in front of her camera and walked back and forth from her sink to the countertop, all while balancing her beloved cat atop her shoulder. The gorgeous white feline had on a holiday sweater.

In keeping with her attempt to spread some holiday cheer, Kate sat with her cat Clive and the two wore matching Santa outfits as they posed in front of an oversized print of a woman dressed as Dorothy from the film The Wizard of Oz. The woman in the photo drank a beer and rested crossed legs atop a table as seen here. She has also entertained her followers with videos of Clive dressed in his holiday best including a sweater and a hat that featured a red ribbon tied underneath his chin which had a pom-pom and a piece of glittering mistletoe hanging atop it as seen here.