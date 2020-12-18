‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Daily Spoilers For Next Week: Tension, Fights & A Forrester Christmas

Daily spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful reveal that the week of December 21 heralds the annual festive celebrations. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) vows to be a better husband to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), while Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is still keeping secrets from Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Things get heated between Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) as tempers flare before everyone gathers for a Christmas dinner.

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers indicate that Eric Forrester (John McCook) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will host the celebration at the mansion.

Monday, December 21 – Liam’s Promise

After cheating on Hope, Liam’s conscience is bothering him. The Spencer heir promises to be the husband that Hope deserves.

Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) breaks down as he talks about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to his wife. Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) comforts her husband as he shares what’s on his heart.

Tuesday, December 22 – Steffy Hides The Truth From Hope

Steffy acts quickly and hides her secret from Hope. There is no way her stepsister can ever find out that she slept with Liam.

Zoe is upset that Paris is still in Los Angeles. Her little sister is complicating her life, and she needs to go!

Looks like Liam is feeling guilty. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/w4A9sjh47o — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 17, 2020

Wednesday, December 23 – Liam And Steffy’s Awkward Moment

Hope gushes about Finn to Steffy. However, it proves to be an awkward situation for Steffy and Liam who know that they have cheated on their significant others. As seen above, Liam still feels guilty.

Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) walks in on a fight between Paris and Zoe. Does he know that both women have an eye on him?

Thursday, December 24 – A The Bold And The Beautiful Holiday

Zoe fumes when Zende brings Paris to his grandfather’s home for the annual dinner.

Brooke’s gift to Eric and Ridge brings back memories of the good old days and Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery).

Everyone gathers at Eric’s house on Christmas Eve, per TV Guide. A spirit of goodwill abounds as they lift each other up with festive songs.

Friday, December 25 – Baby Kelly’s First Christmas

CBS will air 2018’s The Bold and the Beautiful holiday episode.

Eric and Quinn welcome the Forresters, Logans, Avants, and Spencers to their home. He reminds everybody of the true meaning of the day.

It’s Kelly Spencer’s (then Gabriel Sporman) first, and her parents want to make it a special day for her.

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) was pregnant at the time. She and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) announced that they would name their daughter after her maternal grandmother, Beth Logan.

The Logan sisters save Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Charlie Webber’s (Dick Christie) dinner.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), who was dating Zoe at the time, carries on a Forrester tradition.