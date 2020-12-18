Hilde Osland Flashes Taut Booty & Perky Bustline In Skintight Activewear

Model, singer and influencer Hilde Osland brought the heat to her tempting timeline on Friday morning with a stunning two-pic update. In the sultry Instagram slideshow, the 33-year-old was snapped posing confidently in formfitting activewear that emphasized her compact curves and slender physique.

Osland’s taut, gym-honed form in the pictures was made all the more impressive by the fact that she is 23-weeks pregnant, which she revealed in a previous Instagram update.

She captioned the share by talking about her changing body and the effort to stay fit throughout the pregnancy, revealing that she is just managing to squeeze into her old clothes. She also credited luxury fitness brand Bombshell Sportswear for her skintight ensemble.

The social media maven’s admirers were clearly taken aback by her latest offering, double-tapping the post more than 35,000 times in a little over an hour. Furthermore, they inundated the comments section with several hundred replies praising her alluring appearance and sheer sex appeal.

“You are #pregnancygoals congratulations!” wrote one impressed commenter. “Thanks for sharing your special moments with all of us!”

“Can’t even tell from the front that u have a bun in the oven,” opined a second supporter. “That hubby of yours is one lucky guy.”

“You always have such a cute beautiful smile every time n that’s what shines the brightest,” wrote a third fan.

“Absolutely stunning,” raved a fourth devotee.

The first picture found Osland striking an upright pose with her back to the camera. She turned her upper body as she was snapped, which allowed her to peer over her shoulder and into the device’s lens with her brilliant blue eyes while sporting a suggestive smile.

All the while, she clutched her wavy, golden mane with her left hand. Nevertheless, the luscious locks flowed out wildly from the top of her head and extended down to her mid-back.

Osland’s pert posterior was prominently displayed near the lower edge of the frame; the model’s tight, pink-and-white leggings did little to obscure its incredible contours in the shot. Meanwhile, her right breast and nearly bare shoulders owned the spotlight in the middle of the frame.

In the second snap, the one-time Idol Norway contestant offered a front view of her fabulous physique. The curves of her midsection were better evidenced in the picture as she appeared to shift her left hip to the side. Her top was shown in greater detail as well. The garment featured a series of crisscrossing straps along the bustline, which put her perky assets and incredible cleavage on full display.

She completed the look by tilting her head and flashing an impish grin.

A few days before dishing out her latest serving of eye candy, Osland was similarly sensuous in another two-pic post that showed her wearing a red-hot crop top and matching bike shorts which perfectly conformed to her surprisingly shapely midsection. It was a share that went on to amass more than 60,000 likes (and counting).