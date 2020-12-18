Rachel Bush Flaunts Derriere In G-String Bikini During Mexican Getaway

Rachel Bush wowed her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday, December 17, when she treated them to a series of snapshots of herself enjoying some downtime at the beach. The Maxim model took to the platform to share snippets from a recent trip that showed her clad in a barely there bikini that bared her enviable body, particularly her booty.

The three-picture slideshow captured Bush enjoying a sunny day in a paradisiacal location. The first photo showed her on a boat as she leaned against the side. She posed with her back to the camera, allowing her viewers to get a good glimpse of her tight buns. She took one hand to her hair while tilting her head up toward the sun. The sun was reflecting on the ocean, darkening the islands in the background.

Bush was dressed in a white bikini that contrasted with her tan skin. It included a pair of skimpy bottoms that boasted a G-string back that did a whole lot more showing than covering, much to the delight of her fans. The bra had a thin string that tied on her back.

Bush wore her dark hair styled down in long strands that cascaded down her back.

In the caption, Bush noted that she loves Mexico in Spanish, according to a Google translation. In response to one commenter, she added that she was in Cabo San Lucas.

The post was popular with her fans. In under a day, it has garnered nearly 40,000 likes and more than 220 comments. They used the comments section space to rave about Bush’s amazing physique and to express their overall admiration for her while also engaging with her caption.

“Poyer is literally blessed forever ur straight [four fire emoji] Rachel,” one user wrote, referring to her husband, the NFL player Jordan Poyer.

“If you look to the left you see boats in the far distance. That’s pretty cool,” replied another one of her fans.

“Love to dream of finally traveling again,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow Mexico looks amazing [flag emoji] take it you would go back? You look amazing,” raved a fourth admirer.

Bush is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared two pictures that captured her lying on a mint green towel as she soaked up the sun. She was face down, baring her famous backside. She wore a pair of tiny bikini bottoms with beads on the small triangle on the back. It included thin strings that she wore high. She was fully topless in the shot.