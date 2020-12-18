Melissa Riso Sizzles In Hot Pink Lace Panties & Matching Bra

Melissa Riso was scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap. The stunning brunette showed off plenty of skin as she opted for a slinky underwear set that highlighted her toned bod.

In the sexy photo, Melissa looked like a total smokeshow in a pair of hot pink lace panties. The garment was cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her petite midsection while putting a spotlight on her killer legs and round booty in the process.

She added a matching bra that clung to her ample bust and offered up a small peek at her cleavage. The garment featured thin straps that accentuated her toned arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on full display in the pic.

Melissa sat on a white outdoor furniture piece for the shot. She had both of her knees bent and her hands placed behind her for balance. She arched her back and tilted her head upward as she closed her eyes and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background, a white paneled wall could be seen, as well as a bit of green foliage. Next to her, a window with the curtains drawn was spotted. Some decorative pillows were also visible behind her.

In the caption of the post, Melissa revealed that if she could live her life over again she would find love sooner.

Her long, dark hair was styled in loose curls. The locks hung down her back in cascading strands.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their approval for the post. The photo garnered more than 7,700 likes within the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 remarks about the pic during that time.

“So Beautiful always. Good looking Hottest sexy. Love you,” one follower quipped.

“Beautiful woman,” another stated.

“Insanely gorgeous,” a third comment read.

“Perfect physique,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy looks in her online snaps. She’s become known for wearing scanty lingerie, teeny tops, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Melissa recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a red lace lingerie set with a big bow in the front as she lounged in her bed. That post was also popular among her fans. It’s pulled in more than 27,000 likes and over 500 comments to date.