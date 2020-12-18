Miley Cyrus Rocks A Tight Bodysuit & Holds Pom Poms In Sexy New Update: ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’

Miley Cyrus earned the attention of her 117 million-plus Instagram fans with her most recent social media share. The photo was shared on her page on the morning of December 18, and it’s been garnering rave reviews.

The photo captured her posing like a cheerleader. The background appeared to be superimposed and was a bright shade of blue that made her figure pop. She turned her body at a slight angle and made a winking face for the camera. Cyrus tucked one arm on her hip and extended the opposite in the air. The singer held a bright pink pom pom in each one of her hands. Cyrus staggered her feet and flaunted her amazing figure in a curve-hugging bodysuit that did her nothing but favors.

The piece appeared to be made of latex or leather fabric that reflected a little bit of light. The body of the garment was a deep shade of blue, and its sleeves were pink. It had the number “96” written in bold, pink numbers, which helped draw further attention to her chest. The piece proceeded to fit tightly on her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and curves.

The garment’s leg holes had a high design that allowed the songstress to show off her killer stems. She also wore a pair of black leather boots that fit tightly on her legs’ lower half. The trendy accessory had a sizeable heel that added a few inches of length to her frame. They were primarily black, but her knee’s front was decorated with diamond rhinestones that added a flirty vibe to the look.

Cyrus wore her short, blond tresses down, and her bangs swept over the top of her forehead. In the update’s caption, she tagged the NFL Network and added a football emoji to the end of her post. She had a halo hovering above her head, but she reminded her audience not to call her “angel.” Within minutes of the post going live, it’s earned more than 255,000 likes and 1,700 comments. Some social media users complimented Cyrus on her fit figure, while a few more struggled to put their feelings into words and used emoji instead.

“I love you Miley queeennn,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of the comment.

“You are the only one who understand me love u thank u for being yourself,” a second chimed in.

“Omg yesssss. You are so beautiful,” a third social media user exclaimed.

“You are so pretty and this pic is perfection,” a fourth wrote.