NBA Rumors: GSW Could Trade Andrew Wiggins To Cavaliers For Kevin Love And First-Round Pick

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Love may remain committed to the Cavaliers, but if they struggle again in his third year as the face of the franchise, they may finally consider moving him and undergo a full-scale rebuild. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams in dire need of additional star power to boost their chances of capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy next season are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Love from the Cavaliers, including the Golden State Warriors.

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster trade between the Warriors and the Cavaliers that would bring Love to the Bay Area before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, Golden State would be sending Andrew Wiggins to Cleveland in exchange for Love and a 2022 first-round pick. The potential deal would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially after they lost Klay Thompson to an injury.

“Kevin Love is the type of stretch four who can run the floor and knock down a shot from deep, which would fit perfectly alongside Stephen Curry. He is also still one of the top rebounders in the league. Love has spent a lot of time during his career alongside LeBron James and in the postseason. He would be a valuable piece to a Warriors team looking to add more championships. The Warriors are also acquiring a first-round pick in this deal, which could be high depending on where the Cavaliers finish.”

Love would undeniably be an intriguing acquisition for the Warriors, giving them an All-Star caliber big man capable of knocking down shots from beyond the arc and excel on the court with or without the ball in his hands. With the years he spent with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James in Cleveland, he has learned how to efficiently play alongside other superstars, making him an excellent fit with Curry and Draymond Green.

His arrival in Golden State would enable them to fill the huge hole left by Thompson on the offensive end of the floor. Though he has defensive issues, the Warriors could easily hide his major weakness by pairing him with Green in their frontcourt.

Meanwhile, though it wouldn’t help them open up salary cap space, the proposed scenario would also be beneficial for the Cavaliers. By sending Love to the Bay Area, they would be acquiring a young and promising talent with huge superstar potential in Wiggins that fits the timeline of their core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, and Kevin Porter Jr.