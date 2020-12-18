Christina Aguilera Celebrates 40th Birthday In Skintight Catsuit: ‘Comin For You’

Xtina served 'body' ahead of her milestone birthday.

Christina Aguilera is ready to turn 40 years old — and looking better than ever. The singer shared a sizzling new video on Instagram this week, one day before her big birthday, as she showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a skintight catsuit.

The “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker began the short clip with a panning shot that started at her feet to show her black, strappy open-toed shoes with a gold embellishment and matching stiletto heel.

The camera moved up to reveal the former The Voice coach’s toned legs, pert booty, and trim waist as she rocked a curve-hugging jumpsuit. It appeared to be made of black velvet with an ornate gold pattern that sparkled via her filter.

Christina turned her back to the camera and walked away, strutting sassily like she was on a runway, with her light blond locks in a very long, poker straight ponytail that stretched down to her derrière. She stopped in front of an open arch doorway at the end of a long hall — which had floor-to-ceiling windows on her right side — to flick her hair and shoot a look over her shoulder.

The Burlesque star uploaded the clip alongside Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body.”

The video was posted the day before her milestone birthday, as she turns 40 today (December 18).

Xtina’s upload was a huge hit with her 7.2 million followers. It amassed more than 10,000 comments and over 403,000 likes in under 10 hours.

In the caption, the mom of two wrote that she was “comin” for 40 as fans heaped praise on her youthful appearance in the comments section.

“Okayyyy 40!!! We see youuuu,” one Instagram user commented with three fire emoji.

“You don’t even look a day over 25,” a second wrote in all caps with a tired face symbol.

“Aging like fine wine,” a third comment read with a crown, red heart, and clinking champagne glasses emoji.

“I’ve never seen a 40 year old look this good,” another fan commented alongside three heart eye faces.

Last month, Christina wowed fans again when she posed in nothing but a white bathrobe and brown Stetson hat as she did some journaling outdoors. She wrote in her diary while sitting in a wicker chair, with her tanned and toned bare legs draped over the arm.

She pulled the robe off her shoulders to flash her tanned skin as her long hair flowed down. Christina kept the caption simple, only posting three thought bubble symbols.