Former ‘Glee’ Star Heather Morris Takes Offense To Doctored Photo Of Show’s Cast On Twitter

Heather Morris took offense to a doctored photo of the cast of Glee on Twitter, which showed one member’s face covered by a vomit emoji. The tweet was meant to honor the 10th anniversary of the episode “A Very Glee Christmas” and featured a selection of cast members from the 2010 season.

The tweet was posted by a user who referred to the holiday memory. It would have been any other recollection of a beloved episode except for one thing. In the group snap, the emoji was placed over the face of Mark Salling. The late actor died of an apparent suicide in January 2018 after being convicted of possessing child pornography, reported Entertainment Tonight. He was scheduled to be sentenced in March of the same year.

Heather replied to a thread on Twitter, and called it “offensive.”

The episode that was referred to in the tweet aired during Season 2 of the popular Fox series that catapulted Heather, Mark, Lea Michele, Naya Rivera, Cory Monteith, Chris Colfer, Amber Riley, Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Darren Criss, Dianna Agron, Jane Lynch, Chord Overstreet, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Harry Shum, Jr. to fame.

In the snap, Mark stood next to Heather, Kevin, Dianna, Naya, and Cory. Other snaps included Heather and Kevin together, and Dot-Marie Jones as Coach Beiste.

ten years ago today “a very glee christmas aired” ❤️ artie got his magic legs, we all fell in love with coach beiste, and brittany reignited the magic of christmas for everyone ???????????? pic.twitter.com/NEWdE8dAJ3 — alexa! ミ☆ (@mchalesagron) December 7, 2020

Fans added their own comments regarding what they believed was the distasteful addition to the retro cast photo.

“I don’t regret the vomit emoji, Heather,” wrote the user who created the tweet on social media.

“Mark was their friend & as messed up as his choices were, he was still a person with a family & people that loved him. Separating a person’s behavior from who they are & still loving them, despite their shortcomings, is the mature thing to do,” penned a second follower.

“Why put that icon on Puck’s face?” asked a third Twitter user, also apparently agreeing with Heather.

This year, the Glee team was dealt another blow when Naya died at the age of 33 after drowning during an outing on a lake with her son Josey. Cory Monteith died in 2013 from a drug overdose.

Heather shared a touching tribute on social media after Naya passed. She added an image of herself and her pal in an Instagram share seen here, where she vowed to do something every day to honor her friend’s strength and to be closer to her. The actresses’ characters, Brittany S. Pierce and Santana Lopez, were involved in an on-screen romance for multiple seasons and would marry in the show’s finale.