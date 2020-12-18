Austen Kroll Talks Kristin Cavallari Rumors, Says He Has No Interest In ‘Jumping Into Something’ With Mom Of 3

The 'Southern Charm' star shouts down speculation about his frienship with the Uncommon James founder.

Austen Kroll addressed rumors about his relationship with Kristin Cavallari.

Days after the two were filmed having a tipsy dance party with mutual pals Craig Conover and Justin Anderson, the Southern Charm star, 33, revealed how he met the Uncommon James founder and confirmed they are just friends — with no benefits.

He also revealed that it wasn’t him who Kristin first reached out to on social media.

“Honestly, she slid into Craig’s DMs and was like, ‘I’m coming into town,'” Austen told Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live of his initial meeting with the ex-wife of Jay Cutler. “So we all went to dinner and we all just kind of hit it off.”

The initial night out was just a friendly meetup, with Craig’s girlfriend, Natalie Hegnauer, also part of the group.

As for his own relationship with Kristin, Austen pointed out that he is no place to get involved with the recently single mom of three, especially in light of his own recently ended romance with Madison LeCroy.

“Look, Kristin is out of a ten-year-long relationship,” Austen said.

“She’s not looking for anything. I’m out of one who had one kid. There’s no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that.”

Timothy Hiatt / Getty Images

After Kristin hopped on top of his shoulders for a dance party, Austen admitted he is attracted to the blonde beauty, but that the timing is not right.

He told Us Weekly that Kristin is a “beautiful, driven girl,” but that she has a lot on her plate right now. Austen added that despite the rumors that they are more than friends, Kristin is still going through her own post-divorce stuff, so a romance between the two is “not even something worth talking about.”

He also teased that while his own breakup happened months ago, it has only been in recent weeks that he completely stopped talking to his ex, Madison, and that he had to cut off his “addiction” to her cold turkey.

Earlier this week, Kristin took to her Instagram story to seemingly shut down speculation about her flirty night with Austen.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” the Very Cavallari alum captioned a pic of her rolling her eyes.

While she may not be looking for a long-term relationship after 10 years and three kids with her ex-husband, Kristin was recently caught in some PDA pics with comedian Jeff Dye during a Mexican getaway.