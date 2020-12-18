Laura Amy Flaunts Ample Bust In Barely There Bikini Top & Fuzzy Shorts

Laura Amy was dressed to impress in the most recent update shared on her social media feed. The model and influencer took to her Instagram page on December 17 with a trio of racy shots that earned the attention of her 800,000-plus fans.

The first image in the series captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood against a plain wall, extending one arm forward and grabbing the top of her jacket with the other hand. She pursed her lips and met the camera lens with an alluring stare. Laura leaned forward and popped her booty back to further accentuate her curves. The model looked smoking hot in a black and white outfit which perfectly suited her frame.

Laura opted for a tiny black bikini top that left little to the imagination. A tag in the post indicated that the sexy choice of attire was from Oh Polly. She rocked a top with small cups which put her ample cleavage well on display. Laura layered the look with a furry white jacket that was worn open, exposing her bronzed bust and toned abs. The garment was oversized on her figure and had long sleeves to keep her warm.

She teamed the look with a pair of shorts that matched the jacket. It had a thick waistband which highlighted her hourglass curves. The garment was snug on her shapely thighs, and its short length teased a peek at her legs.

She wore her long, dark locks down her back. Laura added a few braids to frame the sides of her face, and they trailed down her chest. She also rocked a bucket hat which matched the rest of her ensemble.

The next two images in the series featured Laura modeling the same outfit, but they were slightly blurred. It has not taken long for fans to express their love for the sultry photos. Within a matter of hours, the update has accrued more than 6,000 likes and 160-plus comments. Some social media users commented on her figure, while others used emoji instead of words.

“You look like a hot af lil polar bear,” one follower gushed, adding a few white hearts to the end of their comment.

“Even blurry, you’re beautiful,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Beautiful photo you look sexy you are a good looking woman,” a third Instagrammer raved.

“Lady as beautiful and sexy as you. He doesn’t know why to thank. This is a very bad thing,” one more wrote.