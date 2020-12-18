‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Is Ready For Christmas In Low-Cut Red Lace Lingerie

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige is ready for Christmas in low-cut, lace lingerie from her new line Goddess of Easton. The reality television star, who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, thrilled her 286,000 followers with the photograph. They, in turn, have hit the “like” button thousands of times thus far.

In the caption of the image, she promoted her line and its availability for holiday shopping.

According to its official website, the brand started as a small online T-shirt shop created by Derynn during her senior year at Rutgers University. It was not until she became a star on MTV’s Double Shot at Love that her following grew and so did her passion for creating a collection of undergarments and loungewear. The line also has its own Instagram page.

In the snap, Derynn looked directly at the camera.

Her long, dark-colored hair was flipped to her left side and fell over the right side of her face, and framed it. Her only jewelry was a pair of large, diamond earrings.

The lingerie fit her like a second skin. It is a Roselle style from her site seen here. It was cut very low in the front and showed off her large, full breasts. The undergarment fit her body like a second skin. It featured thin, lace-covered straps that held up the smaller cups alongside a second set of straps that created a v-shape that were connected to the cups as well. Not seen were the other items that are part of the three-piece collection which included a tiny red bottom that featured the same lace accents as the top and a garter belt.

She added a red satin wrap robe atop the set, which is also available to purchase on her site.

Derynn’s Double Shot at Love fellow co-stars added their commentary to the post. These included Marissa Lucchese and Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz.

Their remarks were followed by complimentary remarks by Derynn’s fans.

“Yeaaa this is such a killer look!” remarked one fan.

“You are stunning and this look is gorgeous. We all need something to make ourselves feel beautiful especially with all the stuff that has happened this year,” wrote a second follower.

“Great shot, looking forward to seeing more of your collection,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Derynn are u still with the stripper from Vegas? Just curious. Haven’t heard anything!!! You’re gorgeous by the way!!!” exclaimed a fourth fan who wondered if the brunette beauty was still involved with Chippendale’s dancer Ricky Rogers.