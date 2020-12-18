‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Is Ready For Christmas In Low-Cut Red Lace Lingerie

Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige is ready for Christmas, posing in low-cut, lace lingerie from her Goddess of Easton line. The reality television star, who shared the small screen alongside Jersey Shore staples Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, thrilled her 286,000 Instagram followers with a new photograph. They, in turn, have hit the “like” button thousands of times thus far.

In the caption of the image, she promoted her line and its availability for holiday shopping.

According to its official website, the brand started as a small online T-shirt shop created by Derynn during her senior year at Rutgers University. It was not until she became a star on MTV’s Double Shot at Love that her following grew and so did her passion for creating a collection of undergarments and loungewear. The brand also has its own Instagram page.

In the snap, Derynn looked directly at the camera.

Her long, dark hair was flipped to her left and fell over the side of her face. Her only jewelry was a pair of large, diamond earrings.

The lingerie fit her like a second skin. She wore the Roselle style, per the retailer site. It was cut very low in the front and highlighted her large, full breasts. It featured thin straps as well as a second set of straps that created a v-shape over the lacy cups. Not seen were the other items that are part of the three-piece set, including a tiny red bottom that features the same lace accents as the top and a garter belt.

She added a red satin robe over the set, which is also available to purchase on her site.

Derynn’s Double Shot at Love co-stars added their reactions to the comments section. These included Marissa Lucchese and Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz.

Their messages were followed by compliments from Derynn’s fans.

“Yeaaa this is such a killer look!” remarked one user.

“You are stunning and this look is gorgeous. We all need something to make ourselves feel beautiful especially with all the stuff that has happened this year,” wrote a second follower.

“Great shot, looking forward to seeing more of your collection,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Derynn are u still with the stripper from Vegas? Just curious. Haven’t heard anything!!! You’re gorgeous by the way!!!” exclaimed a fourth person who wondered if the brunette beauty was still involved with Chippendales dancer Ricky Rogers.