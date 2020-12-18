Blac Chyna Rocks A Vibrant Yellow Bikini While Standing On A Surfboard

Blac Chyna showed off her killer curves yet again for her most recent Instagram photo on Thursday. The reality star flashed her skin as she opted for a skimpy style and served up a sassy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Chyna looked hotter than ever in a vibrant yellow bikini. The teeny top fit snugly around her chest and featured a square neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The garment also boasted thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms were high-waisted as they wrapped tightly around her slim midsection. They were also cut high over her curvaceous hips and accentuated her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were on full display in the shot as well.

Chyna accessorized the skimpy look with multiple chains around her neck and a bracelet on her wrist. She also added an ankle bracelet as her scanty look showcased the detailed tattoos on her foot, thighs, and abdomen.

Her long, dark hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulder.

In the pic, Chyna stood in a swimming pool on top of a blue-and-white striped surfboard. She had her feet apart and both hands on her hips as she turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face.

Chyna’s 16.2 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the snap. The post garnered more than 104,000 likes within the first 16 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 800 messages.

“My baby looking amaze per usual,” one follower declared.

“You go girl,” another gushed.

“Baby it’s the body for me,” a third user wrote.

“You are very beautiful Graceful Stunning and sexy. What are you like inside your heart and your nature,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to showing off her voluptuous physique in revealing clothing for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking teeny lingerie, skimpy bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chyna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she sported a barely there silver bikini that left very little to the imagination. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 144,000 likes and over 940 comments.