Meg Turney Slays In Risqué Krampus Outfit: ‘Heard You Were Very Naughty This Year’

American cosplay model Meg Turney served up a spicy holiday look in her most recent Instagram share. The 33-year-old dressed as a sexy version of the frightening folklore character Krampus, driving fans wild with her sizzling curves as she posed in a steamy pool at nighttime.

The sizzling brunette exposed her braless cleavage in an outrageously cut-out monokini that was missing its entire front part. The scandalous black number barely censored her chest with a pair of narrow strips of ruched fabric, which extended down her flanks. The riqué design left her midriff completely within view of the camera, while also flashing some major sideboob. The sides were strung on a thin string that went around her neck, forming a rectangle that grazed just below her collar bone.

Although Meg’s lower body was not visible in the shot, fans could notice the monokini dipped far past her belly button, allowing her navel piercing to be seen. The one-piece appeared to have skimpy, high-cut bottoms, teasing a glimpse of her slender hip and thigh.

The racy costume also included two sets of black, shiny horns, which were adorned with rows of glittery rhinestones. Meg rocked matching claws and wore thick shackles around her wrists, which were linked to a massive metallic-gold chain. She had on contact lenses that turned her eyes dark with a reddish hue. The edgy ensemble was toned down by her feminine, romantic hairstyle, which consisted of wavy curls that framed her face and tumbled over her shoulder.

The model reached for the camera with one hand, gracefully raising the other one at bust level to show off her eye-popping nails. She subtly titled her head, looking directly into the lens with a coy smile that seemed to contradict her fierce appearance. The pool was lit up with red spotlights that gave it a hellish look, as did the haze rising above the water surface. The dark sky made the perfect backdrop for her eerie beauty, while the camera flash served to illuminate her figure.

Meg took to her caption to reveal that she now had three Krampus-themed photoshoots under her belt, noting that they are “too fun” to do. She credited Austin, Texas-based photographer Wes Ellis for snapping the attention-arresting pic and added several hashtags that were in tone with her attire, including “naughtylist” and “comewithme.”

“I love the evolution of each Krampus shoot! You look amazing!” said one fan, regarding her words.

“By a large margin the best photo of you I’ve seen. Absolutely love this,” commented another follower.

“I love you with horns,” chimed in a third Instagrammer, leaving a trail of black hearts.

“The claws are everything!!!!!” opined a fourth person.

The upload was a big hit with Meg’s online admirers, garnering more than 29,400 likes.

Last week, the cosplay icon tantalized fans with a seductive holiday look, dressing up in red lingerie and sheer thigh-high stockings while honoring the Welsh folk tradition of Mari Lwyd. In a previous Christmas-themed post shared December 3, she displayed her voluptuous curves in a barely there green bikini and a matching wig as she posed with a garland of baubles. The model was snapped next to a Christmas tree, adding a “grinch” hashtag to the saucy upload.