Courtney Stodden Sizzles In Sexy Nurse Outfit To Encourage Fans To Stay Home

The reality star flashed plenty of skin on social media.

Courtney Stodden set pulses racing on Instagram this week as she posed in a sexy nurse outfit to share an important message with her more than 292,000 followers. The former Celebrity Big Brother U.K. star sizzled in the revealing look as she struck seductive poses outside for the December 17 upload.

The first shot showed her bending over in front of a tree as she pursed her full lips and turned her head to look at the camera. The 26-year-old singer and model wowed in a cleavage baring white bikini-style triangle top with two white plus signs in red circles over her chest. It featured a red trim with strings tied around her neck and back.

Courtney, who appeared to go makeup-free for the photos, paired it with a matching white skirt with the same red trim and an old-fashioned nurse cap. She let her curly blond hair cascade down over her bare shoulders.

The second snap gave fans a better look at her jaw dropping curves. It was taken from further away and showed her with her arms out wide as she revealed her toned tummy and pierced naval, also showing that the skirt was slightly sheer.

For the third and final photo, The Mother/Daughter Experiment star got her dog in on the action. She held the pooch in her right hand and pulled a kissy face as the large tree cast a shadow over them.

In the caption, Courtney shared a message for her haters while encouraging everyone to stay safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She added the hashtag “#stayhomestaysafe” alongside a female health worker emoji.

The snaps received more than 3,160 likes and 80 comments, proving a hit with the “Mistletoe Bikini” hitmaker’s followers.

“Queen of nurses,” one fan commented.

“I love your sense of humor tell em girl,” another wrote.

“Love your independent side! Get it girl!,” a third comment read.

“Nurse I think I have a fever,” a fourth comment read alongside two heart eye emoji.

According to her geotag, she was enjoying the sunshine at home in Beverly Hills, California.

Courtney previously wowed fans when she stripped down last month to share another important message as she discussed body confidence. The star posted a very steamy black-and-white shower photo of herself in a cubicle as she covered her modesty with her hand while her soaking wet hair cascaded down her back.

“I am enough and so are you #instadaily,” Courtney wrote in the caption.