Lindsey Pelas Rocks A ‘G-Rated’ Cleavage Window While Posing With Scantily-Clad Pals

Lindsey shared a sneak peek at her new calendar.

Lindsey Pelas revealed what her version of a “G-rated” outfit looks like while posing with two scantily-clad pals. On Friday, the model shared a sneak peek at her 2021 calendar, and her 8.7 million followers seemed to like what they saw.

According to Lindsey, the pic that she posted was actually a toned-down take on her calendar’s cover. She quipped that the real deal was too sexy for the “evil Instagram dictators,” so she created a second version that she could safely post on social media.

Lindsey’s image still didn’t skimp on the amount of skin shown. She wore a white bathing suit that fit her hourglass figure like a glove. It boasted a low square neckline that showcased a generous amount of her prodigious cleavage. A knotted detail on the neck and a large cutout right below it created a window that exposed even more underboob. Her maillot featured high-cut legs that displayed her toned thighs, which were positioned wide apart.

Her blond hair was styled in long spiral curls that curved around the sides of her chest. She directed her piercing gaze straight at the camera in a fashion that was confident and sultry.

Lindsey posed on her knees between two of her gorgeous friends, who were also clad in white. On her right, model and actress Chy Fontenette rocked a bandeau bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. Her dark hair was arranged in springy curls with a massive amount of volume.

On Lindsey’s left, comedian and TikTok star Laura Compton sported a maillot with spaghetti straps and a large cutout on the front. She was positioned in profile, revealing that her swimsuit had a thong back. The design bared the lipstick kiss tattoo on her booty. For her hairstyle, the blond beauty rocked soft waves.

Lindsey’s followers seemed to be excited about her calendar collaboration with her “besties,” judging by the 42,000 and counting likes that her post rapidly racked up. Fire and heart-eye emoji flooded the comments section, along with plenty of adoring messages.

“Lindsmas is coming soon! Can’t wait to see the rest! You 3 look absolutely gorgeous,” read one comment.

“The meaning of word ‘remarkable’ should definitely be you. You truly are just sensationally special!” another admirer chimed in.

“You ladies look like the sexiest Charlie’s Angels I’ve seen,” wrote a third fan.

Lindsey went solo for another recent snapshot that her fans couldn’t seem to get enough of. For the photo op, she squeezed her curves into a tight bodysuit with a zipper front. She wore it partially unzipped to show off her ample assets.